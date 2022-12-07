As the cold weather starts to set in and the holidays near, the Sunnyside police department (SPD) has issued a series of warning to keep residents and their property safe and secure.
The first warning issued was for commuters, SPD wanted to remind drivers that leaving cars on idle can result in an infraction.
RCW 46.61.600 states that no car should be left unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake.
Besides the infraction officers also want to ensure that vehicles of residents are not at risk of theft. This warning was primarily issued to residents owning vehicles that do not have remote auto start.
The next warning issued from the police department was in regard to holiday shopping. When out shopping residents should make sure to lock their cars and park in well-lit areas in order to avoid any theft. Residents should ensure that when leaving their vehicles unattended valuables should not be left in vehicles.
Residents should also ensure that they protect their pins when shopping and that they are careful around strangers that approach them.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.