SUNNYSIDE – After weeks of discussion about the current animal control procedures, in particular a reported surge of feral cats, the council adopted the same contract it’s had for the past three years with the Yakima Humane Society (YHS) during Monday, Dec. 14, council meeting, the last of the year.
Councilman Mike Farmer spoke out in favor contracting for a 40-hour a week animal control officer, with language in the contract to removed feral cats.
Despite objections from Farmer, who held out for a 24-7 arrangement and feral cat pick-up as part of the 2021 contract, the council voted 6-1 to renew the YHS animal control contract at the total expense of $41,800, for with the same terms and conditions as the 2018 contract.
But, due to trying to keep a tight budget for 2021, the council majority didn’t feel the additional cost for 40-hour YHS service was necessary.
“So, we are stuck with this contract,” Farmer questioned.
The majority of the council felt the dogs were a more serious issue. “I’m not sure cats are a real problem. I think we need to keep the focus on dogs,” Deputy Mayor Ron Stremler noted.
Farmer, in sharing residents’ complaints about an increase in stray cats since August, has maintained the city needs more strident patrolling for not only stray canines, as included in the city ordinance, but of dangerous cats as well.
“The dogs and cats are loose nights and weekends when there is no animal control coverage. We need someone here those times,” he stressed.
Police Chief Al Escalera said during negotiations with the YHS, he discovered it is extremely costly to capture, feral cats. “And the current city code doesn’t allow for regulating cats and this service would be an add-on amendment, “ he acknowledged.
“Overall cat charges would be based on actual services - $30 for one cat, which includes $20 per cat to help cover cost of spaying/neutering and $10 for trapping and returning the cats,” Escalera reported.
According to the most recent YHS statistics available, 220 dogs and 90 puppies were removed from city streets in 2019, City Manager Martin Casey supplied, noting the numbers for the past year are not yet available. No numbers for cats were available.
The current agreement with the Yakima Humane Society enforces the city’s current animal control ordinance, which is limited to control of loose or dangerous dogs for pickup and delivery to the Yakima shelter.
The YHS also removes and disposes of deceased animals on the streets and has neutered/returned stray cats brought to it.
Casey added if the council wanted to approve a 40-hour week contract with YHS, it would cost the city $66,000, an additional $25,000 more than the current proposed budget.
“We have further clarified in the proposed contract that the Animal Control Officer is an employee of YHS, not the City. As under the existing contract, the primary scope of work covers control of loose or dangerous dogs,” he added.
YHS is currently the only comprehensive animal control services provider in Yakima County.
Later in the meeting the Council voted 7-0 to approve the 2021 city budget.
