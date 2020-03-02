SUNNYSIDE — A pit bull was shot following a call regarding aggressive, marauding dogs on March 2 in the area between Victory Way and Chestnut Avenue.
Reyes Wencenslao was taking out his trash when the pit bull was acting aggressive toward him which caused his wife, Susan, to call the police department.
According to Officer Cunningham of SSPD, officers reported to the area to contain three dogs that were loose in the neighborhood.
“There were aggressive people coming after the dog,” says Cunningham, “and unfortunately, a pit bull was aggressive toward another officer and had to be shot.”
The pit bull was taken care of by Sunnyside code enforcement. The officers attempted to get in contact with the owners of the dog, however, they were not available at home.
The other two dogs were roaming the neighborhood until they made their way back into their yard.
Wenceslao confirmed the remaining dogs were back into his neighbor’s yard.
