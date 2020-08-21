SUNNYSIDE ― Shifting gears from providing global and U.S. disaster relief for medical and dental healthcare to transitioning their advanced resources and personnel to aid with the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Teams International (MTI) responded with a humanitarian team for walk-up testing stationed in the parking lot outside Fiesta Foods Thursday morning, Aug. 20.
A line of people spaced six feet apart, wearing protective face coverings formed prior to the 8 to 11 a.m. test while an overcast sky and cooler temperatures appeared to be a welcome relief. The 12-person team, wearing red t-shirts and personal protective gear, were attending to the concerned crowd like a well-orchestrated operation, performing their designated roles.
After sitting underneath a tent canopy and inserting the test swab into his nose with technicians present, Sunnyside High School security member Reece Paulus said he decided to wait in line for the free test after waking up for the past three mornings with flu-like symptoms.
The former veteran supports Gov. Jay Inslee’s current mandates about wearing masks inside public buildings and outside should social distancing of six feet is not possible. “We should have been wearing masks right from the get-go. It should have been mandatory.”
After getting out of the house with his wife and their kids on a few area road trips, setting out on the trail for some hikes and being exposed to other regions and people during the past couple of weeks, the father of a 14-month baby stated, “I want to make sure my family is safe and the people around me, my parents and friends.”
During Inslee’s press conference that same morning, he pointed out there are still high rates of the infectious disease in Central Washington but commended Yakima County’s recent success of how communities are taking charge in reducing the transmission.
“The numbers of infections diagnosed in Yakima County we’ve seen they’ve come down dramatically starting in early July,” Inslee excitedly reported
He credited the local mask up campaign which was implemented before the statewide mandate took effect.
“We really don’t have another explanation for this coming down so significantly.”
The governor praised the county’s collective efforts in being an example for the rest of state to follow.
MTI, a 40-year-old privately funded, non-profit organization headquartered in Tigard, Oregon has been working in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) in King County in early June, was asked to assist with testing operations throughout Central Washington as the increasing numbers of confirmed cases began to dramatically rise.
“… We’re mobile and agile and used to going out to disaster areas quickly, and that’s what we’ve done here since June 30,” Executive Director of U.S. Programs Medical Teams Cindy Johnson Breilh explained during a phone interview. “We’re just reusing our fleet as best we can to serve as many people as we can.”
The director added that her family, the Johnsons, were from Yakima. “My grandfather and his brother had a practice there in Yakima and they helped found the (Yakima Valley) Memorial Hospital.”
She recalled there were so many stories which were told to her over the years about how they served the people of the Yakima Valley. “I think at one point during WWII they were the only family practice doctors in the area,” Johnson Breilh noted.
Clinic Manager Leslie Aaron of Everett was registering individuals at the 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy. location. She started as an MTI volunteer for the Bangladesh refugee crisis in 2018. Upon receiving notification, the agency would be sending a team to Yakima County, the nutritional and community development trained specialist expressed she wanted to be involved and signed up.
“… My heart really went out to the people there and when I heard that the cases were really rising, and the governor had called it an emergency in Yakima, I just felt I wanted to be doing something. So, I came out and volunteered. After a couple of weeks of volunteering, I got hired on,” Aaron acknowledged, who is also fluent in Spanish, interacted effortlessly in keeping the screening procedure moving forward.
The 32-year-old shares in the excitement about being ready to embark at a moment’s notice, flexible for performing a wide range of technical skills and adaptable to the disaster response which challenges her daily frontline resolve to make an impact for people in crisis, locally and abroad.
“Yakima County is really beautiful. The rolling hills, the cows, the hops; I love the scenic drive I get to take every day. I’ve also enjoyed working with the people here too and being able to serve the communities.”
The distinguished humanitarian relief agency recognized internationally and locally for their expertise in refugee health care, disaster relief and mobile dental programs, utilizes an extensive network of volunteer providers to accomplish their mission.
“We desperately need staff and volunteers from both Seattle and Portland, but we would like to build up more resources here in the central part of Washington,” Johnson Breilh conveyed. “We are mobile and that means we travel. So, the DOH could be asking us next week to go someplace else and respond to another (COVID-19) hot spot.”
