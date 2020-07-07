SUNNYSIDE — COVID-19 testing are now being offered in Upper and Lower Yakima Valley sites as of Monday.
The Yakima County Emergency Operations Center have narrowed down the number of testing locations to two per week as of Monday, July 6. Each site will be manned by a National Guard Team for the whole week, EOC spokesman Jason Clapp reported. All testing will be done between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each location Monday through Friday, through July 24.
In the Lower Valley testing sites and dates are:
July 8-9, at Mabton High School 500 B St., Mabton;
July 10-11, Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. Toppenish.
July 13-18, Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi-Loop, Toppenish.
July 20-24 – Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St., Sunnyside .
In the upper Valley, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. will be open for testing the week of July 13-18 and July 20-24.
Symptomatic folks can register at 2-1-1.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.
