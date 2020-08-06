LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY — School districts across the valley are coming forward to announce their reopening plans for the fall term after Governor Inslee and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) made their recommendations yesterday on how schools should proceed based on their infection risk, suggesting moderate to high risk areas should move forward with the remote model of Continuous Learning 2.0.
GRANDVIEW
On Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, Grandview School District released their plans to go into a remote model for reopening schools in a public letter from Superintendent Henry Strom.
The superintendent wrote in the open letter that with the feedback from staff, administrators, community members, and parents, Grandview School District officials have prepared a four-stage reopening plan for this next school year starting on Thursday, Aug. 27.
With guidance from the Yakima Health District (YHD) and OSPI and “With safety, security, and learning in mind, we are announcing that we will be beginning the new school year in our Stage A,” Strom conveyed.
Stage A consists of all students in the Grandview School District taking part in remote learning for the entire first trimester, which is 60 days long. The school district will work closely with YHD throughout the trimester to determine when it would be safe to move out of Stage A.
Strom informed the community that the remote learning will be different than the emergency learning from spring as there will be a “significantly enhanced approach.”
This includes new learning every day, traditional grading policies, attendance and engagement policies back in place, and parent support will be offered.
GRANGER
With a start date of Wednesday, Aug. 26, Granger Superintendent Dr. Brian Hart issued an announcement in accordance from YHD and OSPI direction, the school district will begin in a remote learning model.
Dr. Hart assured the model will be different from the spring model and that “There remains a possibility for very small groups of students to be able to come into our building for in-person instruction at times.”
Granger School District will remain in their remote learning model with continuous re-evaluation for the first quarter, which ends on Friday, Oct. 30, “…with the hope that we can move to some in-person learning in coordination and consultation with the Yakima Department of Health,” the superintendent conveyed in his letter to the district.
Dr. Hart assured parents that remote cannot replace in-person instruction, “…we are committed to developing a high-quality remote learning model that offers meaningful, supportive, and engaging instruction.”
PROSSER
On Wednesday, July 29, Assistant Superintendent Deanna Flores of Prosser School District addressed the public on the reopening plan on YouTube, announcing they will go forward with a remote learning model.
Flores stated, “The district is recommending school begin online this fall due to COVID-19. When school returns to an in-person format, parents will have the option of continuing their students online for the remainder of the school year.”
There will be access to different learning resources for students and parents which will involve reading assignments, video instruction, quizzes, video conferences, and links to resource materials, according to Flores.
Prosser School District will be taking attendance which will be required for all students and the schoolwork will be admitted for grading to track student progress.
“For the first time ever, we’re going to be a one-to-one school district,” the assistant superintendent declared as she stated all students will be issued Chromebooks. The platform of learning will be the same across the board as well with Prosser utilizing Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and OneDrive.
She also assured parents and students that there will be training made available to assist in learning.
“These are trying times. This is my thirtieth year in the school district, and I could have never imagined what we’ve been dealing with for the last six months or so. As long as we all work together, we can help our students succeed. Thank you,” Flores concluded.
TOPPENISH
After the Governor and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal concluded their press conference, Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna announced that Toppenish will be following their guidance and “…all students will begin the school year on August 25, 2020, with a comprehensive distance learning program.”
Students will be issued Chromebooks with instruction from their teachers and will not attend school in person until safety standards for return are met.
Cerna continued, “The distance learning plan has been revised significantly from the experience students had in the spring, and we will do all we can to help students have the best distance learning experience possible in a new real time learning structure.”
Toppenish will open school buildings as soon as it is safe to do so. Cerna confirmed that a schedule for disbursing Chromebooks next week and class schedules will be available soon.
ZILLAH
Superintendent Doug Burge announced that Zillah School district will start their remote learning model from Wednesday, Aug. 26, until Thursday, Oct. 8, after re-evaluating the county’s infection rate.
Burge stated in his letter to the community, “After receiving updated guidance from our local health department, OSPI, and our Governor we felt it was in the best interest of our community to notify our families as early as possible.”
Burge reiterated Zillah School District is committed to providing quality education to their students and that the health and safety of the students and staff “remain our top priority.”
“We are focusing on professional development for staff, enhanced technology that can better meet the needs of our students and staff, and more emphasis on student participation and accountability through creative scheduling and offerings,” the superintendent conveyed.
According to Burge, they will continue to analyze their services and make changes as needed.
