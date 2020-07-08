SUNNYSIDE — The Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza request for city lodging tax dollars received the city Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s stamp of approval Thursday, July 2, after a review of the American Legion Post No. 73 proposal was reviewed by city staff.
The Legion, which has purchased, installed, and donated the work and materials to the city for four years, expending $66,986 on the plaza, had expected to have its 2019 proposal approved in September. But questions about who owned the materials came into question by LTAC members.
Current LTAC Chairman Dean Broersma had the committee meet in special session on July 2 to review the 2019 veterans’ group proposal and to clear up language in the advisory’s rules and procedures.
“Many of us remember that there had been a resolution for the funding adopted in 2015,” said Broersma, “but we couldn’t remember what was covered.”
American Legion Commander Greg Schlieve in May wrote to City Manager Martin Casey, saying he was shocked that the state officials had advised the city that it cannot use LTAC funds for capital improvement projects that involve tourism.
Schlieve asked the city to further investigate the matter, asking Casey and his staff look into why the proposal was denied.
Following subsequent meetings with Casey and Councilman Broersma, the American Legion was invited to resubmit it to the LTAC group. Broersma explained the American Legion used the lodging tax dollars to purchase and install granite walls on the memorial to area military men and women on South Ninth Street, which is then donated by the city which owns the land.
The four LTAC members present agreed to forward a $17,000 funding request from the American Legion Post No. 70 for its Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza to the city council for its consideration.
But first, the city legal team will have to work out an ordinance for the council to adopt at its next regular meeting, advised City Clerk Jacqueline Renteria.
She said the group’s request was denied in the last round of LTAC funding due to confusion over language dealing with donations to the city and over the ownership of the massive black granite walls on the plaza.
Originally the LTAC recommendations are approved at council in 2015 by resolution, she explained,
“But in the case of the Veterans Plaza there was question regarding the use of LTAC money being used for a capital fund,” Renteria explained.
“We have learned that municipalities are authorized to accept donations by way of an ordinance, according to RCW 35.21.100,” she conveyed. “That was not done in 2015-2018.”
The new LTAC recommendation is expected to be presented to the City Council at its July 27 meeting.
In other business taken at the Special LTAC meeting was the selection of Amy Rubio-Campos as vice chairman of the committee.
Sunnyside Sunshine Days Committee was seeking recommendations for other activities for the September event. Rubio Campos said the Sunnyside Pageant group have announced it will postpone the Miss Sunnyside Pageant this year,
“The Sunshine Days committee still hopes to organize a drive thru parade,” Rubio-Campos explained.
