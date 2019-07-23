MABTON — The city has an interim police chief now.
Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz has taken a part-time position, “…to help us out,” announced Mabton Mayor Laura Vazquez.
Mabton has been operating its police department with one full-time patrol officer.
“We have had back-up from our sister cities, but we need a person here, which is why we were in talks with Granger Chief Araguz,” Vazquez explained.
Araguz stated he took the job to help the community where he spent his years as a rookie police officer.
“They were struggling, trying to find a chief and I wasn’t going to let it pass, considering this is where I started,” he said.
With a budget of about $400,000, Araguz , who continues to work full-time in Granger, is hoping to add more officers and help the community with its property crimes issue.
Thefts, vandalism and speeding are the main complaints he’s received during his 20-hour a week contract with Mabton for which he will be paid $30,000 a year.
The city announced last August plans to contract with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement in the community. But the contract, fell through, Vazquez stated.
In the meantime, Mabton has received police back-up from Sunnyside and Granger. Vazquez expects that agreement to continue as the city begins to rebuild its department.
In his third week on the job, he has been meeting different community members and has plans to meet with School District administrators.
“Everything I do is with the support of the mayor,” Araguz said, noting he’s grateful there are some relationships from his early years as an officer that are still in place.
“The community has grown… it’s grown a lot since I was last here,” he said.
In addition to adding officers to the Police Department roster, Araguz would like to add a code enforcement officer and possibly an animal control officer.
“I want to tackle the issues, giving the community an assurance of safety,” Araguz said.
