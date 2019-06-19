MABTON — The City Park in South Mabton has fallen on ugly times.
Mabton Mayor Laura Vazquez said a series of issues with the city’s water system over the past five years has devastated the once popular recreational landmark that was home to Community Day events for many years.
A few years ago, recent Prosser High School graduate, Katy Ott, having still been in the Mabton schools and with family ties to the community, was successful in fundraising for a $98,000 state-of-the-art playground on the west side of the park, recalled Vazquez.
It was a community event, when former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin came to town to assist Ott in the project build and financial support, Vazquez explained.
She was inspired to think in broader terms of reclaiming the city park.
Once the beautiful purple and yellow playground area was a reality, Vazquez reached out to find more money for her vision.
She is extremely proud of a $10,000 grant from the Mel Stottlemyre Family presented to Mabton at the recent Parker Foundation banquet.
Vazquez said those funds will be used to create a new Stottlemyre Field for Little League baseball and a wiffleball field, plus other amenities.
Vazquez has been very successful, gaining a $200,000 Department of Transportation grant for a web of sidewalks and bike trails in the park, as well as a $50,000 Department of Commerce grant for an underground irrigation system, which was championed by Sen. Jim Honeyford (R-Sunnyside).
She hopes to be able to dedicate the completely revamped community park during Community Days 2020.
