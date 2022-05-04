Mabton School District Staff were alerted to an Instagram post on the Instagram account @mhss.ecrets that indicated possible self-harm or danger to others, April 26.
Due to this threat, both Mabton Jr Sr High School and Artz Fox Elementary were placed in Secure and Teach mode, Tuesday.
With the recommendation from Mabton Police Department the schools staggered the release of the students and canceled after school activities.
The district also closed the schools Wednesday, April 27. This closure will be made up at the end of the school year.
The Mabton Police Department identified the source of the social media posts. A student was expelled in relation to the threat.
The police and school district determined that it was safe to return to school Thursday, April 28.
Mabton police were present at both schools during the daytime to ease concerns. This incident is still under investigation.
