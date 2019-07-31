MABTON – Care of the dearly departed’s resting place was a topic of lengthy conversation during the Mabton City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, July 22.
With all councilors present, the Council spent more than a third of the one-hour meeting listening to residents and officials alike, all concerned with the lack of continuity and quality of the municipal cemetery’s upkeep.
Mabton citizen Rachel Reynolds shared photos and her ongoing worry for the chronically unkempt condition of the cemetery.
“I want to take my community back,” said Reynolds, “and that means in all the areas.”
According to Mayor Laura Vazquez, cemetery care remains both a priority and a struggle, more so, until recently.
The Public Works Department had been understaffed over a period of months and the scope of work, according to Vazquez, entails projects throughout the city.
The mayor stated two new public works staff were just hired, and a portion of their regular duties include regular upkeep of the 10-acre cemetery.
Following nearly 25 minutes of council discussion, members voiced their personal experiences with cemetery care, no formal action was needed.
Vazquez and the council informally agreed the public works lead will continue to monitor and train new staff, will oversee all cemetery maintenance, report issues and progress to the mayor and be responsible for the quality of staff performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.