MABTON — The City Council work sessions are traditionally the work horse meeting for the local council and the Tuesday, Sept. 24, meeting proved to be no exception.
With the full council present, People For People transportation managers Jan Olliver and Gracie Sexton presented the launch of a new bus route which encompasses Mabton, Sunnyside and Grandview which started Oct. 1. The line makes 13 stops, three times a day, beginning and ending at the Blue Sky Market in Mabton.
In other news, the State Auditor, according to Mayor Laura Vazquez, said the auditor, “. . . found a few things, but went quite a bit better,” in the most recent audit which surveyed the city’s financial stability and management for the year ending in 2018. The city will see findings, according to the mayor, until long-term financial stability and solid reporting is in place.
The strength of three of the community’s fund balances will continue to pose issues, according to Vazquez.
“The capital improvement fund is still upside down,” the mayor noted, and “there are numbers in the funds which do not match.”
Vazquez discussed the 2017 ending capital improvement fund balance does not match the beginning balance of the fund in 2018 and the auditors and city staff alike, could not account for the discrepancy. She said the changes in city treasurer staffing and misreporting most likely were the culprit for the misreporting.
Vazquez also discussed the lack of police staffing, while not “in the best interest of safety for our citizens,” saved the community thousands of dollars which can be used to shore up the depleted funds.
The city was also cited, the mayor said, because “. . . the bank statements were not properly reconciled for January through August of this year.” The total money amounts in the unreconciled statements totaled in excess of $616,000.
The city will receive fines for the malingering and new financial issues, but will also be required to attend free, local finance management training being offered in the next several months in the region.
“We did better than in the past,” Vazquez shared, and but she stated she expected the city to continue to fall short in financial reporting in the near future, “until we have perfection in our numbers.”
Following lengthy discussion which included unsolicited audience comments, the council established a budget discussion schedule which begins mid-October and will run until budget is completed, no later than Dec. 24.
The work session closed out at 7 p.m. sharp with the announcement the final “Dump Day” for 2019 is Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.