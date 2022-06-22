Mabton extends council vacancy deadline

MABTON — The Mabton City Council extended the deadline for applicants to fill a vacancy on the council during their study session, June 14.
Council member Diana Castaneda motioned to table the two candidate interviews stating that the community didn’t have enough time to know about the vacancy.
The notice was posted in the legal section of the Sunnyside Sun newspaper on June 1 and 8 with the original deadline being June 10.
After a 20 minute executive session Mayor Rachel Ruelas announced that the interviews were postponed and the accepting of declarations of interest was reopened to the public.
The deadline for submitting the declaration and resume is now Friday, July 8 by 3 p.m.
Qualified persons will be provided three minutes to address Mabton City Council at the Study Session meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Mabton City Hall.
