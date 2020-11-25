MABTON — It started with a simple question – why Mayor Laura Vazquez was asking for back pay, an increase in her stipend, and – if as an elected official – was she entitled to be paid as a city employee.
The question swept the Mabton Residents Facebook page recently with people thinking Vasquez intended to sue the city, a claim Vazquez has repeatedly denied.
The social media post by Mabton resident Tammy Rehms questioned why the Mayor was seeking to sue the city for “wages which were agreed to at the time of service were rendered.”
In the videotape of the Oct. 27 study session obtained by the Sunnyside Sun, Vazquez presented her statement to the council in which she recounted her accomplishments since her term began in 2017.
Vazquez also said since the council decided not to hire a city administrator, she took on a lot of work she hadn’t expected to do.
While admitting that as Mayor, she is in charge of hiring and firing of personnel, and the day to day operations as the city’s Chief Executive, she felt the job was worth more than the $1,000 per month she is currently being paid.
In her statement, Vazquez asked the council to reconsider the amount suggesting it should be the $1,700 that they had allowed in early 2018. The council then rescinded the additional $700 in September of 2018. Vazquez asked for a total back wages for the last two years in the total amount of $17,256.52, which she claims she is still owed as of Oct. 31, 2020.
Vazquez claimed in her written statement the city has violated the state’s Salary Commission RCW 23.51.015(5) by lowering her wages mid-term.
The council, following a short executive session, decided to keep the mayor’s stipend at $1,000 until the end of her term in 2021, at which time it will review the mayor stipend.
Mabton city lawyer Jamie Carmody explained the best thing for the mayor to do in moving ahead is to turn in a letter to the city and this should be turned into the Washington City Insurance Authority, so the city can file a claim if needed.
“We decided to take no action following session because we had made the decision not to increase her stipend in 2019,” Councilperson Sophia Sotello explained Monday, Nov. 23.
“The mayor is not paid as an employee,” Sotello stated. “She is given a stipend as an elected official.”
Vazquez continues to claim she is not suing the city. “I’m not sure if I will turn in the letter to the city,” she noted. “But I felt the council needs to know just what the mayor’s job entails.”
For now, she plans to “buck up and do the job the voters elected me to do – make Mabton the best place to live.”
As of Monday, Nov. 23, Vasquez has not turned in a letter for reimbursement, according to City Clerk Sylvia Sanchez.
The Mabton City Council has continued to meet in person, unlike other governmental meetings which were told to not meet in person.
“The council chamber is currently under construction to adhere to the six-feet social distance mandate,”
Sanchez commented.
The council meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month with a study session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular session at 7 p.m.
All those attending are encouraged to mask up and to social distance.
