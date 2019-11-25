MABTON — Jamison Horner’s first day on the job, Tuesday, Nov. 12, as the City of Mabton’s new City Treasurer was a long one, but onlookers would never have known. The professionalism displayed at her first Mabton City Council meeting belied her years of experience, just up the road in Toppenish as the community’s Financial Accounts Manager.
The new chief financial officer for Mabton, a community of 2,284, is familiar with both the professional terrain and the geography of the area.
A 1999 Grandview Greyhound graduate, Horner has served the last six years in the financial arena for the City of Toppenish. She received her accounting education from Elizabeth Alba, Chief Financial Analyst for the City of Sunnyside during Alba’s class when she taught accounting for Yakima Valley College. The balance of Horner’s municipal accounting training came on the job.
“The position is a logical progression for me,” said Horner, “And I am so happy to be here.”
Horner was introduced along with the city’s first ever Police Lieutenant David Marks, whose contract was approved during the Nov. 12, regular City Council meeting.
