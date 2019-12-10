MABTON — Mabton School Board’s Christmas present came early this year when the board was chosen as the Washington State School Directors Association’s School Board of Distinction in late November.
The board received a $500 check from the WSSDA at its conference ceremonies held Nov. 22.
The State award followed on the heels of the board receiving the Education Service District 105 regional board of distinction in October, announced District Superintendent Joe Castilleja.
He explained that the Mabton School Board started off the 2018-2019 school year with a new superintendent and new administrative team. They took advantage of this fresh start to proactively seek training to create a shared understanding of the roles of the board to strengthen the entire board-superintendent team.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” Board chairman Wendy Morrow proclaimed. “When we submitted the application, we were not expecting to be awarded but thought that it was a good opportunity to reflect on the past year; and to ensure that we were remaining intentional to our strategic plan and our long term vision for the district and the kids and the families we serve,” Morrow observed.
She added, the Board recognized that it needed change to occur within the 833-student district in order “…to set our kids up for success.”
“One year into change, this award serves as affirmation that we are on the right course for our kids and we will continue to implement the changes that support our vision,” she commented.
“To me this award is not just about the Board of Directors but of the trust that we have built with our staff and their willingness to do the day to day work of the policy we set in order to improve outcomes for our kids,” she concluded.
Also serving on the Mabton School board are Anabel De La Torres, Carrie Herrera, Natalie Palomarez, Bill Roettger and Jim Adam.
