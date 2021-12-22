The Mabton School District is asking for the community to provide feedback on the future and needs of their facilities for both the short-term and long-term.
They are looking for residents to serve on a Capital Facilities Advisory Committee that will review the needs, prioritize them, consider costs and then make a recommendation.
Applications to join the committee will be done through Jan. 14, 2022. You can email a letter of interest to PrietoJ@msd120.org, or swing by the district office.
A survey option will also be available in the future for the community that cannot be part of the committee.
Find out more on the Mabton School District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MabtonSD.
