MABTON — Rudy Anthony Peralez wanted in relation to an Easter Sunday shooting turned himself into police without incident Tuesday evening after press deadline on April 14.
Mabton Police Lieutenant David Marks said the Police Department had contacted Peralez’s friends and family who, in turn, had cooperated with police efforts in the search for the 37-year-old man.
Peralez was being sought for first degree assault with a firearm, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The suspect allegedly shot a man outside his girlfriend’s stepfather’s house on Sunday, April 12 in the victim’s lower back.
Lt. Marks acknowledged that media outreach also helped in Peralez turning himself in saying, “the suspect decided to give up.”
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was no update on the victim of the shooting.
“It’s our hope that the healing process for all of those involved can now begin,” Lt. Marks stated.
