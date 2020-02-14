SELAH — The victim of a fatal shooting on I-82, Saturday, Feb. 8, has been identified as Maria Elena Luna Corona, 35, of Mabton.
The incident occurred near the Firing Center Road in the Selah area after midnight late Friday night/early Saturday morning. She was shot when someone drove next to the vehicle she was riding in with her husband and opened fire on the car, according to Yakima Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a woman being shot as a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-82 between exit 33-31.
The driver of the vehicle stopped the car at the park and ride near exit 26. The fire and ambulance arrived along with Washington State Patrol, Selah Police Department and YSO deputies.
The female victim was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial where she was pronounced deceased. Her autopsy was held Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Law enforcement is investigating the homicide and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Dan Cypher (509) 574-2550 or CrimeStoppers (800) 248-9980 or online: www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
