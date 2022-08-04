GRANDVIEW — Main Street Grandview is kicking off the first phase of the upcoming Façade Improvement Program, Project: Window, set to debut on Friday, August 19 during Grandview’s Summer Nights.
The first installation — “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” — will be available for viewing through Friday, September 9 in the windows of 131 Division Street in the downtown corridor area.
According to the artist, “Unlike the butterfly, there’s no timeline for inner transformation.” The project will include more than 100 cocoon-like sculptures made of plaster, paper mache, and other organic materials, demonstrating the power of reflection and growth.
The multi-faceted installation will serve as an example for future partnerships between local businesses and artists and is part of a three-phase approach to the Façade Improvement Program. The project was inspired by Spokane-based nonprofit, Terrain, and their “Window Dressing” storefront program that fills vacant buildings and unused spaces with short-term art installations, pop-up events, or arts-inspired business enterprises to add vibrancy and revitalize neighborhoods.
“I’m hopeful we can also highlight the work of local artists who might not otherwise have the opportunity to showcase their work and ultimately encourage creative commerce and community participation,” said Grace Lieberman, Mainstreet Grandview Board Member and Design/Beautification Committee Co-Lead. “The goal is to create a win-win scenario for all involved.”
Rachel Santoy, Mainstreet Grandview Board Member and Design/Beautification Committee Co-Lead adds that “the second and third phases require much more funding and will include items from simple cosmetic improvements like painting and signage to major renovation and restoration. We’re focused on one step at a time to make long-lasting change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.