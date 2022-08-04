GRANDVIEW — Main Street Grandview is kicking off the first phase of the upcoming Façade Improvement Program, Project: Window, set to debut on Friday, August 19 during Grandview’s Summer Nights.

The first installation — “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” — will be available for viewing through Friday, September 9 in the windows of 131 Division Street in the downtown corridor area.

