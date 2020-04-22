SUNNYSIDE — With Earth Day on April 22, the Sunnyside Sun has joined in the United Methodist Pre-School’s efforts to reduce, reuse, and recycle by donating materials for recycling.
When recycling 400 pounds of paper, the United Methodist Pre-School receives currency in return however, according to the preschool’s Director “Miss” Mary Schlenker, it is not just about money.
“Ever since I was really little, it was important to our family [to reduce, reuse, and recycle]. I want to teach these guys the more you use and keep reusing, the more you are going to be saving the planet,” Schlenker remarked.
Her preschoolers have used recycled materials for art projects, such as making Christmas trees out of magazines and hats to paint or glue decorations on out of newspaper.
Another recycling effort at the preschool is the saving of tabs on soda cans.
“We save them and donate them to the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane,” Schlenker stated.
The Ronald McDonald House provides temporary lodging, comfort, and support for families with critically ill children accessing medical services in Spokane, according to the charity’s website.
“A lot of our kids have had to go there, and their parents have had to live there,” she remarked.
To make Earth Day every day, Schlenker urges the public to consider saving and donating soda can tabs and drop off at the South Ninth Street school.
“Something that simple can really help people out,” she stressed.
