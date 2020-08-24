SUNNYSIDE — 33-year-old Fernando Esqueda was reported to have been in a single car collision on Van Belle Road, east of Washout Road, sustaining serious injuries resulting in his death.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YSO), Sunnyside Police Department and Lower Valley Fire responded to the scene of the collision on Friday, Aug. 21 at 11:56 a.m. According to the YSO report, responding units found a 2005 Ford Focus off the northside of the road, having rolled over several times.
Esqueda was found outside of the vehicle. The report detailed Esqueda had been traveling westbound on Van Belle Road at speeds exceeding the posted 50 mph.
Esqueda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The YSO report stated that intoxicants were involved in the collision. The incident is being investigated by the YSO Traffic Unit.
