YAKIMA — A Mabton man was in Yakima County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail until last Friday, June 21, when it was posted by family members.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld determined there is probable cause to arraign him June 28 for five counts of first-degree child molestation.
Orlando Cervantes, 31, was arrested June 6 by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office after four people, ages 8-12 at the time of the alleged crimes, reported he molested them, a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court said.
A classroom video, explaining inappropriate touching of a child triggered one of the children. The child was emotional, and her teacher sent her to a school counselor, who advised the child’s mother, court records show.
That led to the child disclosing the names of the other victims, two of whom are now adults.
After interviews and a two-month investigation was completed, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office moved forward with arresting Cervantes.
His preliminary hearing was June 14.
Sierra Martinez, who is related to victims in the case, said she has hopes if there are other victims, they will speak up, talk to their parents or another trusted adult and report their circumstances to authorities.
“I’m just really concerned there are others (victims of inappropriate contact) out there,” Martinez said.
