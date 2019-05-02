YAKIMA — A Grandview man made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on April 25 after allegedly punching a woman in the lobby of the District Court in Grandview.
However, Oscar Campos, 18, didn’t learn his lesson at the courthouse in Grandview, having again assaulted his defense attorney while in front of Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld at the preliminary hearing.
On April 24, a deputy reported being on duty inside the courtroom, where court was in session. He heard yelling in the lobby.
He ran out and found a woman, who said Campos punched her in the face and stomach.
Signs at the courthouse alert people that assaulting another inside a courthouse is a felony, court documents said.
Bartheld decided there was probable cause to arraign Campos on May 9 for third-degree assault, a felony.
After the judge’s findings, Campos was signing court documents given to him by Assigned Counsel Attorney Paul Kelley.
“Suddenly, and without apparent provocation from anyone, Campos swung his right fist at Attorney Kelley,” the deputy responsible for the narrative submitted in court on May 2 said.
The attorney was struck on the nose and Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the courtroom subdued him and had to use force to do so because he struggled against them.
The attorney fell to the floor after attempting to grab hold of Campos, and the deputy said blood was spilling from his nose.
Bartheld, again, issued a finding of probable cause for a third-degree felony assault charge at the May 2 hearing.
A hearing to determine his competence is scheduled for June 10. Bail was set at $10,000.
