YAKIMA — A Grandview man made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court last Thursday after allegedly punching a woman in the lobby of the District Court in Grandview.
A deputy reported being on duty inside the courtroom, where court was in session last Wednesday when he heard yelling in the lobby.
He ran out and found a woman, who said Oscar Campos, 18, punched her in the face and stomach.
Signs at the courthouse alert people that assaulting another inside a courthouse is a felony, court documents said.
Judge Richard H. Bartheld decided there was probable cause to arraign Campos on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.