YAKIMA — The US Marshal’s service is offering up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the five inmates that are still on the run from the Monday, March 23, escape at Yakima County Jail.
Originally 14 inmates escaped, but eight were immediately recaptured and returned to jail.
As of 2 p.m. today, March 25, one of the six remaining escapees was also taken into custody. Tyrone Adam Mulvaney was listed in the Yakima County jail roster as being back behind bars with a first degree escape charge with a $100,000 bond.
According to jail records, Mulvaney of Moses Lake was being held on obstruction of law enforcement and set to be released on April 3.
In an email statement from Deputy US Marshal, Luis Byerly, the manhunt is still underway, and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force needs assistance from the community to help locate “…these violent and dangerous fugitives.”
The inmates still at large are as follows:
Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima held on a U.S. Marshall Hold.
Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima found guilty of driving while license was suspended, reckless driving, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake held on possession of controlled substance (found guilty) and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also held for another agency on a $10,000 bond.
Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap held on third degree assault, attempting to elude, theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, and possession of stolen property. The charge resulted in a $50,000 bond and he was held for another agency on a $40,075 bond.
Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima held on possession of controlled substance, second degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and violation of protection order on a $75,000 bond.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of these inmates, they are asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS. You can also send in tips to CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 or the CrimeStoppers website: crimestoppersyakco.org.
For urgent matters, please call 911 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office 574-2500.
The YSO, Yakima Police Department, Union Gap Police Department, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service responded to assist the Yakima County Department of Corrections staff to search for the escaped inmates.
YSO is the lead investigative agency. YCDC will assist the Sheriff’s Office and conduct its own internal investigation into the escape.
More updates to follow as information becomes available.
