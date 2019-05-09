SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside’s City Council is rescheduling consideration of the proposed ordinance to modify the current zoning prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana.
Some council members cannot be present for the next regular meeting on Monday, May 13.
On major matters of public policy, the council has consistently affirmed the importance of all council members being available for public comment, council deliberations and any action.
City staff are currently reviewing future calendars with the council to re-schedule this matter.
When a new date is selected, a 10-day notice will be provided, and a public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.