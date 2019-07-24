SUNNYSIDE — When Martin Casey accepted the city manager job for the city of Sunnyside, he was aware there would be some challenges ahead of him.
He is finding those challenges aren’t easy to overcome, but there is a good foundation to accomplish the goals of the City Council.
The sense of urgency has changed since Casey was first hired.
“While I think any level of government experiences the pressure of expectations being higher than the resources available, I continue to be impressed with the level of creativity, productivity and tenacity of those providing the services, to meet the needs, even if they can’t meet every expectation,” he said.
The city staff has been creative in meeting the needs of the community, while also working toward a healthier budget.
The core issues expressed to him by the City Council when he was hired included better financial stability, housing development, infrastructure and public safety, and the need to examine, as well as strengthen, the organizations business processes and culture, Casey said.
“There’s a good foundation in the Sunnyside Municipal Code, which is broad,” he said.
The issues are real, and none are simple, Casey said.
A plus is the city’s debt position, Casey said. There isn’t a high amount of debt, but there were funds that were at or near zero last year. Those funds are looking better due to the diligence of staff.
“They are in recovery,” Casey said of the funds that were dire.
What he’s found most different from his previous work is the demand for “individual and specialized customer service.”
“I find I have more opportunities to work more directly with the customers and residents… that’s been enjoyable,” Casey said.
Casey is enjoying the community of Sunnyside and getting to know the team with which he works. He also enjoys the complex challenges.
“I see a lot of heart and desire for service… it’s been a lot, but it’s been a lot of fun, too,” he said.
