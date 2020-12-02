SUNNYSIDE — Following the sale of Valley Processing’s assets in September, the 40-year-old global fruit juice concentrate manufacturer — which employed 86 full-time employees and was a prominent business leader within the community — closed without much public attention.
The confidential and lengthy negotiations led by the company’s owner and president, Mary Ann Bliesner, secured the corporate transaction to Milne Fruit Products, Inc. of Prosser and her subsequent retirement plans.
“There’s a lot of due diligence that goes into selling and a company buying,” Bliesner explained during an interview on Monday, Nov. 23.
Over four decades of expanding business operations, employees remained loyal and were an important component to her company’s overall success, she fondly reminisced. A few of them started at the beginning and were still there by her side on the last day.
“We were pretty diversified at the end with all the different crops that came in and all the products we ran. We just never shut down,” Bliesner described while making provisions for the holidays and operational demands with weekend breaks for employees.
“But sometimes at harvest we ran through the weekends. There was no choice. We had to do that!”
There were also employees who retired along the way. Some would stop by the facility for a visit and say hello to her which meant a lot, she expressed.
“I like what I did, and I think I accomplished quite a bit over time,” the 48 year Sunnyside resident confidently conveyed. “We were very small when we started. But we just grew, and I learned as we grew.”
However, this hometown story about the rise of a small business into one of the largest, privately held wholesale juice plants does not end here.
In the federal government’s lawsuit filed on Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Washington, lawyers claim Valley Processing repeatedly violated food safety standards on multiple Food and Drug Agency (FDA) inspections beginning in 2016 and never implemented corrective actions.
“Defendants have an extensive history of processing juice under grossly insanitary conditions,” which rendered juice products “unfit for human consumption,” the lawsuit reported.
F.D.A. inspectors reported they discovered high levels of inorganic arsenic in 17 lots of apple juice products and two lots of pear juice during a 2019 inspection.
Arsenic can cause cancer, heart complications, skin lesions, cardiovascular disease, neurotoxicity, and diabetes in people, according to the F.D.A.
Inspectors also disclosed they found high levels of mycotoxin patulin in the company’s apple and pear juices, which is produced by rotting or moldy fruit. It can cause nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal issues in people, the F.D.A declared.
“I’m disappointed in the government’s decision to bring this action against the company because we always placed our top priority of the production of juice that is the highest quality,” Bliesner stated.
She articulated a strong-viewpoint to the question she posed, “We couldn’t have grown if we didn’t do that… We couldn’t have supplied all these big companies that we did if we weren’t following the rules.”
The complaint claimed that Valley Processing violated federal law by selling adulterated food for introduction into interstate commerce.
According to the legal disclosure, the company supplied apple juice through one of its customers to a school lunch program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The nearly three million servings of juice ended up in the hands of children across the county.
“I know the juice we produced back then was grade A. What I filtered and what my coworkers filtered was the best juice they could drink,” a former 10-year juice operator said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of litigation.
The former employee said he left the company on good terms. “I am grateful to them because the house I got, I earned it through Valley Processing.”
The former operator explained the juice would go through a heat exchange and pasteurizing process that would kill off any bacteria. He couldn’t help but wonder where the inspectors obtained their samples.
“Like I said, she (Bliesner) and I took pride in what I was producing because I knew that juice was going to consumers. I knew my grandma and everyone in my family was going to drink that juice.”
Bliesner stated, “It’s like they were trying to make a point about apples and government bids. The big thing you hear now is that they don’t want kids to drink apple juice because it’s not healthy. Because it’s too much sugar. And it’s almost like they were using this as a ploy to make it look bad, so they can prove their issue that apple juice is bad. My apple juice may have gone to USDA but I’m not a bottler.
“It just seemed not quite fair I didn’t think. But that’s the way it is, and you can’t argue it,” she added. “Everyone treats me normal and I just go on.”
Bliesner said she intends to comply with the consent decree which attorneys representing the federal government proposed. The settlement allows parties to resolve a dispute in a civil case without the defendants admitting liability
During her entrepreneurial and leadership role in the juice industry, Bliesner adapted to the competitive challenges brought on by foreign markets and branched out in different opportunities when customers requested new services.
“If you don’t change, a business will always die. You have to change with the times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.