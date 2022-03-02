Mask mandate lifting early, March 12

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday, Feb. 28 that Washington state will be lifting the indoor mask mandate on March 12, nine days earlier than previously announced.
The masking requirements will be lifted effective 11:59 p.m. on March 11 and new indoor mask policies and recommendations will come into effect.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement. While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable,” Inslee said in a statement.
Beginning March 12, face masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings, including schools.
Sunnyside School District responded to the announcement by sending a letter to families stating that beginning Monday, March 14, “Parents will have the option to choose whether or not their children wear masks in school buildings.”
The school district encourages students and staff to be respectful of everyone’s choices. “Our district will not tolerate bullying of any kind for those who choose to continue wearing masks or for those who choose not to wear a mask,” according to the letter.
The CDC has also lifted the federal mask mandate for school buses; however, all school children and bus drivers are required to continue to mask up until March 12.
“I’m happy to see that Governor Inslee moved up the lifting of the mask mandate,” said Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde. “And that the CDC lifted the federal restrictions for school buses last Friday.”
Currently, all other modes of public transportation are still requiring masks.
The school district has stated that if any student expresses any anxiety, they may reach out to school counselors or psychologists for additional support as needed.
Under the new CDC guidelines, universal mask usage is only recommended in areas with high disease activity, such as health care settings such as hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, long term care settings, and correctional facilities.
Private businesses and local governments can still choose to implement vaccination or face mask requirements for workers or customers.
