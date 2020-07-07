TOPPENISH — Free face masks will be available at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi Loop, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 10.
It is one of two community drive-thru mask pick up sites being offered this week by the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.
The 100,000 mandatory face coverings will also be available at the Valley Mall Parking, 2529 Main St., Union Gap, in the Sears parking lot Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.