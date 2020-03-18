SUNNYSIDE — Even as church was a little quiet Sunday, the Yakima Diocese announced a Mattawa priest has tested positive for CoVID-19 in Grant County.
Father Alexandro “Alex” Trejo of Our Lady of the Desert Parish has been hospitalized at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland since March 1 for treatment of pneumonia caused by the virus, said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of Yakima. He has returned from a trip to the Holy Land Feb. 18, after an eight-day pilgrimage.
A second confirmed COVID-19 case affecting the Yakima Diocese is a member of the St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic School community, Tyson said Friday, March 13.
Church leaders learned late Sunday, March 15 that Trejo’s latest test was positive for COVID- 19, Tyson reported.
But prior to the Church announcement, the religious leaders announced that all of its church would suspend all public mass
Meanwhile, per the Governor’s ban of large gatherings of 250 or more people, congregations struggled to worship while encouraging parishioners to observe social distancing.
Yakima Valley Diocese issued warnings it will forgo communion until further notice.
The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints also cancelled Sunday services.
Many churches supported having their elder members stay home, especially those over 60 and those with health-issues, to prevent the spread of the virus.
Pastors of all denominations urged members not to shake hands or hug during greeting time.
Congregations were told to spread out in the seats and try to keep at least four feet of distance from others.
Sunnyside First Baptist Church was one which did have church on Sunday, March 15, but warned its members that “…we will not be serving food to minimize the possible transmission of viruses until further notice,” offered Pastor Jeff Pagel.
All church leaders further advised members not to attend church if they were sick.
The groups hit hardest, 60 years and older, pre-existing heart and lung issues and those chronically ill should be especially careful if they do attend church
Many churches which already offer video-taped services and live televised services.
Church members are encouraged to call their pastors for other ways to access worship options.
