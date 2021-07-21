Maverik is supporting communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through an initiative with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
Maverik’s “Round Up Your Change for Feeding America” program invites customers to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help fight hunger and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks. The donations raised will stay local, benefitting food banks in nearby communities. The program runs through September 6 across all Maverik stores.
“Our communities have supported us for more than 90 years, and it’s important to Maverik to give back,” said Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “Because of the pandemic, the demand for food remains at an all-time high. We’re proud to team up with Feeding America to help our neighbors with food resources that will fuel their favorite adventures.”
This “Round Up Your Change for Feeding America” campaign will raise funds to align with Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month in September, an annual campaign dedicated to driving awareness and inspiring action to help end hunger in America.
“The last year has brought numerous challenges for the communities we help serve due in large to the pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to Maverik for its commitment to help end hunger and provide nourishing food to communities across the country.”
