YAKIMA — Amanda McKinney has announced her plans to run for re-election and retain the District 1 Yakima County Commissioner position she was elected to in 2020.
“I am honored to serve as County Commissioner, and I am excited to continue working proactively on behalf of everyone in Yakima County,” McKinney said.
The commissioners’ seats are typically four-year terms, but a new ruling in Yakima County, along with redistricting, has made it so commissioners must run again in 2022.
“As a mother to young children, I want to see a safe, prosperous county with vibrant leadership that inspires our youth to return and invest in our community, build businesses, and raise families here,” McKinney said on why she would like to continue serving the community.
