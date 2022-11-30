Valley Wide Cooperative is collecting donations as part of their Meals on Wheels for Pets Program.
“For many homebound seniors, a pet is their only companion,” said Heather Marsh, Marketing Coordinator for Valley Wide Co-op. “Some seniors do without food or medication to feed their cats or dogs.”
This holiday season, a free store event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Valley Wide Store, 1720 Eastway Dr. Those attending can take pet or people pictures with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, ornament decorating, and write a letter to Santa as part of the event.
Donations of pet food can be dropped off or purchased at any Valley Wide retail location in Sunnyside, Grandview, or Zillah through December 31, 2022.
