AMERICAN FOOD MENU
Wednesday, June 1 – Scalloped potatoes w/ ham, wheat bread, fruit.
Thursday, June 2 – Creamy chicken cordon blue, green beans, wheat bread, fruit.
Friday, June 3 – Veggie & egg scramble, diced potatoes, wheat bread, fruit.
Monday, June 6 – Beef lasagna casserole, salad w/ cucumbers, wheat bread, fruit.
Tuesday, June 7 – Pork w/ onion gravy, carrots, brown rice, fruit.
Wednesday, June 8 – Cheesy kielbasa, hashbrown casserole, mixed veggie salad, wheat bread, fruit.
HISPANIC FOOD MENU
Wednesday, June 1 – Scrambled eggs w/ tortilla, sauteed bell peppers and onion, tortilla, fruit.
Thursday, June 2 – Beef chorizo burrito, green beans, rice and tortilla, fruit.
Friday, June 3 – Cumin & lime chicken, diced potatoes, tortilla, fruit.
Monday, June 6 – Pork hominy soup, cabbage, lemon, tortilla, fruit.
Tuesday, June 7 – Chicken taco, lettuce, tomato, carrots, tortillas, fruit.
Wednesday, June 8 – Chicken tamales, hashbrowns, masa in tamales, fruit.
Call 509-426-2601 Monday through Friday the day before you would like to eat lunch to register for a meal. Meal registration ends at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meals are served at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way and at the Grandview Senior Center, 812 Wallace Way. All meals are served with margarine and 1% milk. Menu substitutions may occur at times.
