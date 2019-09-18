SUNNYSIDE — Transportation is one of the three legs on the health care stool. The other two are cost and quality of care.
Thanks to a little-known program funded by federal dollars, Medicaid, users of the program are eligible for rides to and from medical appointments at no cost.
Individuals with medical appointments and no transportation may want to consider the program and investigate the eligibilities and the ways it could it help their situation. Rides are provided by meeting eligibility requirements and calling ahead for an appointment.
Transportation is offered in different ways, by sharing rides in a van, private cars and even by bus. The rides are considered door to door, need to be scheduled ahead of time and riders must be ready. If a customer shares a ride with another customer also attending a medical appointment in the same area, the trip may be longer due to the time it takes for everyone to receive care at their appointment.
The Medicaid non-emergency program is managed by People for People (PFP), out of the Yakima office along with its sub-contractors.
People for People, in some cases provides the rides to medical appointments by their own drivers, and in other cases, they sub-contract out to others. All drivers are subject to extensive background checks, ongoing training and quality assurance oversights.
One of the long-time PFP subcontractors is ProTran, owned by Vernita Adolph. Adolph is a woman-owned, small business, with a heart for the program.
She has been with the program since 2012 as a small business owner but worked with People for People prior as a rider screener. Adolph has 14 volunteer drivers who are stationed between Grandview, Prosser, Zillah, Yakima, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee.
To learn more about the program, contact People For People at http://www.pfp.org/pfp/Transportation/Schedules.aspx or call (509) 248-6726.
