OLYMPIA — The Washington Medical Commission accepted an Agreed Order on Dr. Lance Ferrin, who had medical privileges in Spokane Deaconess and Yakima Astria medical centers on May 16.
The WMC found that Ferrin’s conduct to below standard of care and first suspended, and then revoked his hospital privileges,
Among the violations, cited by the commission, Ferrin committed unprofessional conduct, which led to “unreasonable risk that a patient may be harmed.”
In, June 26, 2017, he allegedly performed an unnecessary procedure on a patient recovering from surgery, creating an unreasonable risk of harm, according to Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission court documents.
With respect to a colonoscopy procedure on Aug. 23, 2017, there was missing information and irregularities in identifying, handling, and documenting polyps.
The order also fined him $2,000 and placed conditions on his practice. Ferrin was ordered to write a paper, undergo practice reviews, submit to oversight, and assume costs.
