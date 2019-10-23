SUNNYSIDE — Medicare recipients received their annual, thick booklets from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) several weeks ago. The time is now to read and understand the options for change, as Medicare Open Season has arrived. The window of time to make changes is now, through Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The types of coverage changes which are possible through the 2019 season include, changing from Basic Medicare to Medicare Advantage, changing prescription coverage, if in a Medicare Advantage plan already, opting for a new plan.
For assistance in understanding options, every State has an assigned department to help. In Washington State, SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits) professionals can help. To contact them, 1-800-586-0241. All Medicare booklet information is also online at: www.Medicare.gov.
