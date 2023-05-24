 Skip to main content
Memorial Day events on tap for this weekend

Sunnyside Sun file photo

Members of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS, along with others, will meet at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 27, at 6:00 a.m. to place 1,900 American flags on the graves of all veterans buried in Sunnyside. The flags will remain out until the end of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

