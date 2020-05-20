GRANDVIEW — Memorial Day, to be observed Monday, May 25, won’t look like any previous commemorations.
The American Legion Post No. 57 has canceled plans for its traditional Memorial Day observance due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“A number of communities are abandoning their Memorial Day activities, including the placement of flags,” Post Commander Robert Gates announced.
“We knew our community would be unhappy if flags were not placed, so we knew we must do that,” Gates added.
Gates said the Post will still place flags on the graves of veterans buried at the Grandview Cemetery.
“This will be done at our ‘Flags-In’ activity on Saturday, May 23, at 8 a.m.,” he said.
Since this activity, by its nature is social distancing, community members are urged to help place the flags.
“If we have enough people, it only takes an hour to do,” he noted.
A much-abbreviated observance will be conducted at noon Monday, May 25, an hour later than normal.
“We will have a Memorial Day invocation, a moment of silence, the flag will be raised to full staff and ‘Taps’ will be played,” Gates stated.
For the safety of the VFW Honor Guard, a rifle volley will not be performed.
“Flags-Out,” or the removal of flags from the grave sites, will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Assistance is requested for that event.
