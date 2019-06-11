SUNNYSIDE — A spring memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 3920 Outlook Road.
The outdoor service is to honor those who have passed during the last six months, said hospice spokesperson Joan Souders.
The public is invited to attend.
