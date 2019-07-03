OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, July 8 – Garlic chicken with orzo, country trio vegetables, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, July 9 – Egg salad sandwich, cucumbers and ranch, coleslaw, orange, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, July 10 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apple, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, July 11 – Tuna pasta salad, tossed salad with shredded carrots, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, July 12 – Honey glazed chicken with rice, parmesan roasted Brussel sprouts, cauliflower florets, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL FREE SUMMER BREAKFAST
Monday, July 8 – Yogurt, grapes, bug bites, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 9 – Breakfast sausage pizza, fresh apple, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 10 – Cereal, fresh banana, variety milk.
Thursday, July 11 – Waffles, honeydew, variety milk.
Friday, July 12 – Breakfast sandwich, orange juice, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL FREE SUMMER LUNCH
Monday, July 8 – Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, peach slices, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 9 – Beef and bean burrito, pinto beans, grapes, Spanish rice, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 10 – Chicken nachos, nacho toppings, applesauce, variety milk.
Thursday, July 11 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumber slices, peach slices, variety milk.
Friday, July 12 –Sack lunch, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL FREE SUMMER BREAKFAST
Monday, July 8 – Assorted cereal, mini pancakes, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 9 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange wedge, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 10 – Breakfast wrap, diced pears, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, July 11 – French toast, chilled fruit, variety milk.
Friday, July 12 – Proball doughnut, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL FREE SUMMER LUNCH
Monday, July 8 – Corn dog, baked fries, chilled fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 9 – Chicken nuggets, breadstick, baby carrots, apple slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 10 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce and tomato, variety milk.
Thursday, July 11 – Pepperoni pizza wedge, salad with dressing, fresh banana, variety milk.
Friday, July 12 – Deli ham sandwich, nacho Doritos, broccoli florets, fresh fruit, variety milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.