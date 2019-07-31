OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, August 5 – Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, potato salad, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, August 6 – Coconut chicken curry and rice, Normandy blend vegetables, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, August 7 – Beef lasagna casserole, zucchini, green beans, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, August 8 – Ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup, cucumbers with ranch, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, August 9 – Chicken stroganoff, peas, diced carrots, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
GRANDVIEW BREAKFAST
Monday, August 5 – Mandarin oranges, long John doughnut, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 6 – French toast sticks, fresh apple, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 7 – Waffles, grapes, variety milk.
Thursday, August 8 – Frosted Pop start, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Friday, August 9 – No menu provided.
GRANDVIEW LUNCH
Monday, August 5 – Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber slices, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 6 – Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 7 – Chicken patty on a bun, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, August 8 – Corn dog, baby carrots, fresh strawberries, variety milk.
Friday, August 9 – No menu provided.
SUNNYSIDE LUNCH
Monday, August 5 – Spicy chicken sand, variety milk.
Tuesday, August 6 – Beef and bean burrito, vegetable sticks, pineapple tidbits, variety milk.
Wednesday, August 7 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, oranges, variety milk.
Thursday, August 8 – Chicken Buffalo bits, breadstick, chilled fruit, carrot sticks, variety milk.
Thursday, August 9 – Taco boat, apple slices, fresh vegetables, variety milk.
