OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, October 14 – Baked chicken with rice pilaf, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday October 15 – Chili baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fresh fruit, cornbread, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, October 16 –Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Cod with Italian crumb toppings and brown rice, Normandy blend vegetables, stewed tomatoes, applesauce, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, October 18 – Southwest mac and cheese, peas, capri blend vegetables, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 14 – Mini maple waffles, applesauce, orange juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Campfire smore soft baked bar, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Powerball doughnut, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Oatmeal chocolate chip bar, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Ego confetti mini pancakes, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 14 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baby carrots, grapes, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Philly cheese steak slider sandwich, oven fries, pinto beans, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Meatballs, baby carrots, fresh banana, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Chicken patty on bun, cucumber, carrot sticks, fresh apple, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Cheese pizza, tossed side salad, grapes, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 14 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday October 15 – Pancakes and sausage on a stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Ham cheese and egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 18 – NO SCHOOL.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 14 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Chicken noddle soup, salad with ranch, carrots with ranch, peaches, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Pizza ripper, cucumbers with ranch, corn, pineapple, milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, curly fries, carrots, apple sticks, milk.
Friday, October 18 – NO SCHOOL.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 14 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potato bowl, dinner roll, corn, cucumbers, carroteenies, sidekicks, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Enchilada casserole, Romaine salad, sweet peppers, sugar snap peas, low at ranch dressing, watermelon, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Nachos with meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, carroteenies, mixed fresh berries, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – NO SCHOOL. PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, October 18 – NO SCHOOL. PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 14 – Breakfast pizza or strawberry mini pancakes, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Breakfast burrito or bagel with cream cheese, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Pancake and sausage on a stick or maple waffle, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Breakfast combo with French toast sticks or uncrustable, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Breakfast taco or funnel cake with strawberry cup, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 14 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Chicken alfredo, steamed carrots, garlic toast, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Teriyaki dippers, steamed rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Hawaiian pizza, salad with dressing, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Sweet and sour chicken, yakisoba noodles, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 14 – Lucky Charm cereal, crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Breakfast pizza, craisins, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – French toast sticks, fresh fruit slices, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Sausage pup, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Fruity cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 14 – Chicken nuggets, cracker, carrots, broccoli dip, fresh orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Whole grain corndog, corn on the cob, cauliflower dip, whole apple, pudding, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 16 – Waffles and sausage link, celery sticks, snap peas, whole banana, variety milk.
Thursday, October 17 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baby potato and dip, pickle chips, nectarine, variety milk.
Friday, October 18 – Turkey ham sandwich, chips, cauliflower, carrots with dip, variety milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.