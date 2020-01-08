OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, January 6 – Beef macaroni goulash, green bean with cucumbers, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday January 7 – Chicken ala King, diced carrots, pineapple, biscuit, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Beef stew, tossed salad with carrots, pears, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Fish burger with lettuce, tomato and onions, baked fries, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, January 10 – Beef lasagna casserole, zucchini, Capri blend, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 6 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 6 – Corndog, tater tots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Bean and cheese chalupa, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Cheeseburger on a wholegrain bun, baked beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Breaded chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Turkey ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, nacho Doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 6 – Orange juice, fresh fruit, Powerball doughnut, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Pancakes and sausage on a stick, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Blueberry muffin, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Apple juice, fresh fruit, oatmeal chocolate chip bar, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 6 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cauliflower florets, tropical fruit, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Cheese pizza, jicama and carrot sticks, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Beef and bean burrito, tomato wedges, refried beans, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 6 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday January 7 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Whole grain funnel cake, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 10 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 6 – Pizza, salad with tomatoes, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Chicken rice, egg roll, broccoli slaw, pepper slices, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Chili, Frito’s, cheese stick, cauliflower, cucumbers, fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Calzone salad with tomatoes, fruit, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carroteenies, strawberry waffle, grahams, fruit, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 6 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli with ranch, pears, milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with carrots, peaches, cheesy breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Burrito, pinto beans, broccoli with ranch, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Macaroni and cheese, salad with ranch, mini peppers, mixed fruit, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, January 10 – Chicken burger with a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, snack grapes, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 6 – Corndog, oven baked fries, carroteenies, chickpeas, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 7 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, sugar snap peas, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 8 – Pizza, Romaine salad, cherry tomatoes, celery, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple cup, variety milk.
Thursday, January 9 – Nachos with beef crumbles, refried beans, shredded lettuce, sweet peppers, salsa, apple, variety milk.
Friday, January 10 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, oven baked fries, carroteenies, cucumbers, peach cup, variety milk.
