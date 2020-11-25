SUNNYSIDE — For the first time in nearly 40 years the Soroptimist’s annual Merry Makin’s Craft Fair held at the Mid Valley Mall has been cancelled, according to Soroptimist Gina Gamboa.
The fair, which supports the professional women’s group community projects will continue to promote its annual raffle.
Proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to local students. The $1 raffle tickets are available by calling Gamboa at 509-840-3479.
The top prizes include $500 Visa gift card, a 43-inch Samsung Smart TV, as well at a wagon full of toys. The drawing will be made via a live Facebook drawing Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
