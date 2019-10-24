The Prosser United Methodist Women’s Country Fair Bazaar and Lunch is coming up Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Prosser United Methodist Church at 824 Sixth Street.
Homemade baked goods and glazed pecans, attic treasures, and guest vendors with a variety of home décor and gift selections will be offered. Chicken casserole lunch will be served 12-1:30 p.m. for a cost of $10.
Tickets can be purchased from members or by calling 509-786-1097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.