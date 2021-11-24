Sunnyside School Board Chair Michelle Perry resided over her final meeting Monday night after 12 years on the board.
She took some time during board comment to reflect on her time with the district. She said she had no regrets on any board decision, but did implore her fellow directors to, “Not sacrifice time with your family. Don’t miss events. That’s my one regret.”
Fellow Director Sandra Linde said, “[Perry] has worked to protect the interests of our students. I appreciate the opportunity I had to work with her during my time on the board.”
She also expressed thanks to the board members, past and present, that she served with over her dozen years along with district and administration staff.
During the board meeting, they approved the collection of 2022 property taxes in the amount of $30,718.71.
They also increased pay for substitute teachers to $161 per day to be more competitive with districts in the surrounding area.
At the December board meeting they will swear in Linda Roberts and select a new board chair.
