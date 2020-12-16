SUNNYSIDE — The last of Sunnyside School District’s Board of Director’s meeting of the year took place on Dec. 14 wherein the agenda first tackled the voting in of the next board president.
Before the floor opened for public comment at 7:30 p.m., Sandra Linde nominated Michelle Perry for board president.
“I nominate that Michelle Perry be made the chair of our board. There are several reasons that I would like for this to happen. One is our board has talked about shared leadership and she is the only one on our board at this point that has not had the opportunity to be the chair,” Linde said.
The vote was seconded by Perry which was enough for a quorum. The vote was voted yes by both Linde and Perry and no by Steve Winfree, making Perry the new president of the board.
Board member Rocky Simmons was unable to cast his vote due to an absence for a family emergency, according to Winfree.
Superintendent Kevin McKay informed the board that the application for Board of Director’s position No. 5 has opened.
The application, timeline, and selection process information are available on the Sunnyside School District Board Application page found at https://bit.ly/SSDBoardApplication.
Packets and materials are also available at the Sunnyside School District Administration Office, located at 1110 S. Sixth St. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Applications of the potential candidates will be brought forward to the board at the work session on Jan. 11.
“Our goal that you established was to have the entire process done and have someone appointed by the January meeting. We will try to make all of that happen, the one key thing is we need to have people interested and complete the application process that are eligible in that district,” McKay conveyed to the board.
McKay ended his report with hoping the district can recognize through the differences of opinion, the holiday season will bring a re-energized and recharged approach and “…come back all serving our students in the best we possibly can regardless of what educational platform we are in.
“I wish everybody and merry Christmas and a happy New Year and please be safe.”
